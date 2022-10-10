Cable thieves raking in money while South Africa bleeds

Cable thieves rob South Africa’s power providers blind, stealing millions of rands worth of copper cabling each year, and increased load-shedding has only worsened the situation.

During an interview with 702, City Power security and risk management general manager Sergeant Thela said the utility spends millions fixing and replacing damaged cables.

“The damage is dire. If you look at the impact, we spend close to R40 million per annum just to repair the stolen cables and damaged infrastructure,” he said.

“At the same time, we then lose revenue in terms of the unserved areas because if there is no power, we can’t sell.”

Thela explained that the cost is much higher when considering the loss of income for City Power’s customers working from home.

He said that cable theft incidents relating to City Power infrastructure currently average around ten per day, with the situation being worsened by Eskom’s rotational power cuts.

“The picture doesn’t look good, and I think the situation is exacerbated by various factors,” Thela said.

Thela explained that these include geographical factors, describing the utility’s network as “all over the show”, adding that load-shedding also makes it easier for thieves to target specific sites.

“In the last week of September, while we were battling stage 4 and stage 6, we had a number of incidents that took place, and if you look at the cost, that can run up to more than R10 million in one week,” he added.

Thela noted that these incidents are on the rise, saying that City Power experienced a 15% increase in cable theft and vandalism events during the 2021/22 financial year.

He said City Power tracks cable theft and vandalism statistics, with the utility experiencing 1,899 incidents during the 2020/21 financial year.

“In the recently ended financial year [2021/22], we had 2,176, which was a 15% increase,” he said.

Thela added that City Power’s efforts to tackle the crime spree are bearing fruit, with 193 suspects arrested in the past year.

However, this statistic is significantly lower than the 275 suspects arrested in the previous financial year.

He explained that law enforcement agencies split incidents into five levels, from “bread and butter” thieves stealing small amounts to get by to international syndicates exporting stolen cable to South Africa’s neighbouring countries.

“What we’ve got to learn is that this is highly syndicated work. You may look at it as petty crime. It is not. It is highly syndicated,” Thela stated.

Plans to crack down on scrap metal trade

The Department of Trade, Industry, and Competition (DTIC) gazetted a draft proposal to crack down on illegal dealings relating to scrap metal trade in South Africa for public comment in August 2022.

Minister Ebrahim Patel outlined the proposed interventions in response to parliamentary questions.

The policy proposals aim to regulate the domestic scrap industry’s trade and allow for better monitoring and enforcement of these measures. The measures include:

A six-month prohibition on scrap exports;

A permit system for the export of semi-finished metal products;

A permit system for waste and scrap metal transformation machine imports;

The establishment of a metal trade task force;

Updated regulations under current legislation for streamlining compliance, monitoring, and enforcement;

The implementation of a strict licencing regime;

Input-output reporting;

The potential blacklisting of non-compliant traders;

Restricting the border posts through which scrap metal can be traded; and

A possible shift to a cashless transaction system.

The proposed policy changes are under a public comment review period, after which the DTIC will present a memorandum on the final proposals to cabinet.

Patel also said the DTIC had implemented a Price Preference System to discourage exporting waste and scrap metal.