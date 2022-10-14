Eskom has announced that it will suspend load-shedding after 23:59 on Friday, 14 October, with no load-shedding planned on Saturday or Sunday.

The state-owned power utility said it could lift rotational power cuts due to lower electricity demand over the weekend.

It said it had restored one generation unit each at the Arnot and Majuba power stations since Wednesday, 12 October.

“A generating unit each at Duvha, Hendrina, Lethabo and Tutuka power stations were taken offline for repairs,” Eskom added.

The power utility currently has 5,254MW of generation offline for scheduled repairs, while a further 15,190MW is unavailable due to breakdowns.

Eskom said it would publish an update on Sunday afternoon, or as soon as any significant changes occur.