Stage 2 load-shedding “until further notice” after four unit breakdowns

Eskom will implement stage 2 load-shedding from Saturday at 14:00 until further notice after suffering four generating unit breakdowns during the day.

The breakdowns included two units at Grootvlei and one each at the Camden and Medupi power stations.

In addition, the utility has experienced a delay in returning a generating unit to service at the Lethabo power station.

“We currently have 5,244MW on planned maintenance, while another 16 455MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns,” Eskom said.

“Load-shedding is implemented only as a last resort in view of the shortage of generation capacity and the need to attend to breakdowns,” it added.

The return to stage 2 comes after the utility suspended load-shedding at midnight on Friday, 14 October 2022.

That means the latest reprieve from load-shedding will only have lasted 14 hours.

Below is the statement from Eskom regarding the implementation of stage 2 load-shedding on Saturday.