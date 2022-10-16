Eskom gives load-shedding update for the week — Here is the new timetable

16 October 2022

Eskom will suspend stage 2 load-shedding at midnight on Sunday and then resume the same level of power cuts from Monday to Wednesday during the evenings.

From Monday, stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented daily from 16:00 to midnight.

Eskom said the load-shedding was required to help manage emergency generation reserves during the evenings.

“We currently have 5,244MW on planned maintenance, while another 15,612MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns,” the utility said.

“Since yesterday afternoon, two generation units at Grootvlei, as well as a unit each at Kriel and Majuba power stations, were returned to service.”

However, a generation unit at the Lethabo power station was taken offline for repairs.

Eskom will publish a further update on Wednesday, or as soon as any further significant changes occur.

The table below summarises the load-shedding stages Eskom plans to implement until Wednesday, 19 October 2022.

Load-shedding schedule for 16 — 19 October 2022
Date Day Start time End time Stage
16 October 2022 Sunday 00:00 24:00 2
17 October 2022 Monday 16:00 24:00 2
18 October 2022 Tuesday 16:00 24:00 2
19 October 2022 Wednesday 16:00 24:00 2

