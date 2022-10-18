Eskom releases updated load-shedding timetable

Eskom will continue to implement stage 4 load-shedding for the rest of Tuesday, 18 October 2022, before alternating between stage 2 and stage 3 power cuts during evening peaks until Friday.

Stage 2 will be implemented until 05:00 in the morning on Wednesday, after which load-shedding will be suspended.

Eskom will then upgrade to stage 3 load-shedding at 16:00 until the end of Wednesday. This evening peak load-shedding schedule will be repeated on Thursday.

On Friday, stage 2 will then be implemented from 16:00 until midnight.

The table below summarises the load-shedding stages planned for the rest of the week.

Load-shedding schedule for 18 — 21 October 2022 Date Day Start time End time Stage 18 October 2022 Tuesday 05:30 24:00 4 19 October 2022 Wednesday 00:00 05:00 2 16:00 24:00 3 20 October 2022 Thursday 16:00 24:00 3 21 October 2022 Friday 16:00 24:00 2

Eskom abruptly switched the country from no power cuts to stage 4 load-shedding at 05:30 on Tuesday morning after five generating units broke down overnight.

At the time of publication, Eskom had 15,576MW of generating capacity unavailable due to breakdowns and 5,106MW on planned maintenance.

“Since yesterday morning, a unit each at Duvha, Medupi, as well as three units at Kendal power stations have returned to service,” Eskom said.

“A generation unit each at Arnot, Camden, Tutuka and Kusile power stations remain out of service following breakdowns in the past 24 hours.”

Eskom said it would publish a further update on Friday afternoon or as soon as any other significant changes occur.