Hawks arrest Eskom employee and contractors for theft

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) has arrested an Eskom employee and contractors for stealing supplies at its Tutuka and Matla power stations.

In a press statement on Wednesday, Eskom said the arrests followed “intensive internal investigations”.

Both arrests were made on Monday, 17 October.

The Eskom employee as accused of removing ten drums of hydraulic oil from Tutuka power station’s on-site stores facility.

“The stolen drums of hydraulic oil are valued at more than R800,000.00,” Eskom said.

The employee appeared in the Standerton Magistrate Court and was remanded in custody for a bail application.

“We shall ensure that bail is denied, and that the employee faces the full might of the law,” said Advocate Karen Pillay, Eskom Group Security general manager.

In a separate incident at Matla power station, three cleaning contractors were arrested for stealing copper cables, which they placed in a waste storage container.

Investigators surveilled the suspects until they tried to remove the container from the area, then pounced.

“We cannot have such individuals who choose to steal so brazenly, within the employ of Eskom,” Pillay stated.

“We shall work ardently to arrest such individuals including their accomplices and bring them to book.”

Pillay thanked law enforcement and the National Prosecuting Authority for their support in responding to the serious scourge of infrastructure crime harming South Africa’s already ailing power system.

Eskom urged the public to report criminal incidents and information immediately its Crime Line on 0800 11 27 22.