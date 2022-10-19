Eskom extends load-shedding hours â€”Â here is the updated timetable

Eskom has announced a five-hour extension to stage 3 load-shedding on Thursday and Friday morning, and a similar extension of stage 2 load-shedding into Saturday.

Previously, load-shedding was scheduled to end at midnight every day until Friday and resume at 16:00 in the afternoons.

This is to replenish the dam levels at Eskom’s pumped storage stations, the state-owned power utility said.

“Eskom will publish a further update on Friday afternoon,” it stated.

Eskom implemented stage 4 load-shedding without warning at 05:30 on Tuesday morning after five generating units broke down overnight.

It later announced that four of the broken-down units were at Arnot, Camden, Tutuka and Kusile power stations.

On Wednesday afternoon. power outage tracking app EskomSePush showed that the power utility had 25.843GW of capacity available of its 44GW installed generation capacity.

South Africa has recorded 2,193 hours of load-shedding during 2022, up from 1,153 in 2021 â€” Eskom’s previous worst year for rotational power cuts.

EskomSePushâ€™s raw count of load-shedding hours does not factor in the intensity of power cuts, which have also been worse this year.

Eskom implemented a full week of stage 5 and stage 6 power cuts during September, placing tremendous strain on battery backup systems used by companies like Vodacom and MTN.

The adjusted load-shedding timetable for the rest of the week is summarised in the table below.

Load-shedding schedule for 18 â€” 21 October 2022 Date Day Start time End time Stage 19 October 2022 Wednesday 16:00 24:00 3 20 October 2022 Thursday 00:00 05:00 3 16:00 24:00 3 21 October 2022 Friday 00:00 05:00 3 16:00 24:00 2 22 October 2022 Saturday 00:00 05:00 2

