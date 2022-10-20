Bad news for load-shedding after four more units break down

Eskom will implement all-day stage 3 load-shedding until further notice after four of its coal-powered generating units failed overnight.

“Due to the failure of two units at Kendal Power Station and a unit each at Kriel and Arnot power stations, stage 3 load-shedding has been extended from 05:00 today until further notice,” the utility said in a short tweet on Thursday morning.

According to its previously-communicated schedule, Eskom was supposed to suspend load-shedding at 05:00 and then only resume stage 3 at 16:00.

This is the third abrupt change the utility has made to its load-shedding schedule after sending out its initial timetable on Sunday.

On Tuesday morning, it was forced to switch from no power cuts to stage 4 load-shedding after four generating units broke down overnight.

On Wednesday afternoon, it announced an extension of stage 3 load-shedding between midnight and 05:00 on Thursday and Friday morning, and stage 2 at the same time on Saturday morning.

As of 05:00 on Thursday morning, the utility had implemented 2,193 hours of load-shedding, according to data from EskomSePush.

That is 1,040 hours more than the 1,153 it implemented in 2021, and well over double the 844 hours of load-shedding in 2020.

Eskom said that a full statement on the adjustment of load-shedding would be published during the day.