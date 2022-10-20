Eskom has announced that stage 3 rotational power cuts will remain in effect until 05:00 on Friday morning.

It will suspend load-shedding between 05:00 and 16:00, and resume again at stage 3 until 05:00 on Saturday.

Stage 2 power cuts will then be implemented from 05:00 on Saturday until 05:00 on Monday morning.

“Eskom will publish a further update on Sunday, or as soon as any further significant changes occur,” the state-owned power utility said.

“Breakdowns of five generating units overnight, two of which have returned to service, have exacerbated current generation capacity shortages, forcing the escalation of load-shedding.”

Since this morning, Eskom said it returned a generation unit each at Arnot and Kriel power stations to service.

It took two generation units at Kendal and one at Kusile power stations offline for repairs.

“We currently have 5,146MW on planned maintenance, while another 16,434MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.”

Eskom’s load-shedding timetable until 23 October 2022 is shown below.