Eskom increases load-shedding — here is the week’s timetable

Eskom has announced that it will implement stage 4 load-shedding from 12:00 on Sunday, 23 October 2022, until 05:00 on Monday.

The power utility provided a complicated all-day load-shedding schedule showing that rotational power cuts will vary between stages 3 and 4 until Thursday, 27 October.

“Stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented from 05:00 on Monday until 16:00, thereafter increasing to stage 4 until 05:00 on Tuesday morning,” Eskom said.

“Stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented from 05:00 on Tuesday until 16:00, thereafter increasing to stage 4 until 05:00 on Wednesday morning.”

Load-shedding will then rotate between stages 2 and 3 from 05:00 on Friday.

However, the state-owned power utility warned that the load-shedding stages for Thursday and Friday were indicative and would be confirmed during the week.

In summary, Eskom’s planned load-shedding schedule from Monday to Wednesday is stage 3 during the day from 05:00 to 16:00, followed by stage 4 during the evening peaks from 16:00 to 05:00.

Eskom’s planned load-shedding schedule may be summarised as follows:

Sunday (23 Oct.) — Stage 4 from noon until 05:00 Monday morning.

— Stage 4 from noon until 05:00 Monday morning. Monday to Wednesday (24–26 Oct.) — Stage 3 from 05:00 until 16:00, followed by stage 4 between 16:00 and 05:00.

— Stage 3 from 05:00 until 16:00, followed by stage 4 between 16:00 and 05:00. Thursday (27 Oct.) — Stage 3 from 05:00 for 24 hours.

— Stage 3 from 05:00 for 24 hours. Friday (28 Oct.) — Stage 2 from 05:00.

Eskom attributed the increased load-shedding to low emergency reserves and three unit breakdowns over the weekend.

“The emergency generation reserves are almost depleted, both the diesel and pumped storage dam levels,” it said.

A unit at each of the Duvha, Kriel, and Medupi power stations broke down during the weekend. Eskom said the delayed return of several generating units at various power stations had exacerbated capacity shortages.

The power utility said it had returned five units to service.

“Eskom teams have returned a generating unit each at Grootvlei, Hendrina, Majuba, Matla and Tutuka power stations to service,” it said.

Eskom currently has 6,004MW of generation capacity offline for planned maintenance, with a further 14,961MW unavailable due to breakdowns.

The load-shedding timetable until Friday, 28 October, is shown below. Eskom said it would publish a further update as soon as any significant changes occur.