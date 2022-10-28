Good news for load-shedding this weekend

Eskom has announced that it will suspend load-shedding after 23:59 on Friday, 28 October 2022.

“The lower weekend demand has made it possible to suspend load-shedding from midnight until Monday,” the state-owned power utility said.

“Stage 2 load-shedding is currently underway until 16:00 today, whereafter it will increase to Stage 3 until midnight.”

This is a dramatic turn from yesterday when Eskom said its emergency generation reserves were nearly depleted.

“Since Thursday morning, Eskom teams have returned a generating unit each at Arnot, Kendal, Kriel and two units at Tutuka power stations,” it stated.

Eskom said it would publish a further update on Sunday afternoon, or as soon as there are any significant changes.

“We currently have 6,234MW on planned maintenance, while another 13,779MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.”

Eskom’s load-shedding timetable until Monday is reproduced below.