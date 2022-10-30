Load-shedding returns this week – Here’s the timetable

Eskom has announced the load-shedding schedule for the next three days, starting with Stage 2 load-shedding from Monday 05:00 until Tuesday 05:00.

There will then be further Stage 2 load-shedding from 16:00 until midnight on both Tuesday and Wednesday evenings.

Eskom will publish an update on Wednesday afternoon about the rest of the week’s load-shedding schedule.

“Since yesterday afternoon a unit each at Tutuka and Matimba power stations were taken offline for repairs,” said Eskom in a statement.

“A unit each at Kendal, Kusile, Matla and Tutuka power stations were returned to service.”

There is a total of 4,886MW of power unavailable due to scheduled maintenance and a further 13,792MW is unavailable due to breakdowns.

“Load-shedding is implemented only as a last resort in view of the shortage of generation capacity and the need to attend to breakdowns,” said Eskom.