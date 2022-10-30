Load-shedding returns this week – Here’s the timetable

Eskom has announced the load-shedding schedule for the next three days, starting with Stage 2 load-shedding from Monday 05:00 until Tuesday 05:00.
There will then be further Stage 2 load-shedding from 16:00 until midnight on both Tuesday and Wednesday evenings.
Eskom will publish an update on Wednesday afternoon about the rest of the week’s load-shedding schedule.
“Since yesterday afternoon a unit each at Tutuka and Matimba power stations were taken offline for repairs,” said Eskom in a statement.
“A unit each at Kendal, Kusile, Matla and Tutuka power stations were returned to service.”
There is a total of 4,886MW of power unavailable due to scheduled maintenance and a further 13,792MW is unavailable due to breakdowns.
“Load-shedding is implemented only as a last resort in view of the shortage of generation capacity and the need to attend to breakdowns,” said Eskom.
|Load-shedding schedule for 31 October – 2 November 2022
|Date
|Day
|Start time
|End time
|Stage
|31 October 2022
|Monday
|05:00
|24:00
|2
|1 November 2022
|Tuesday
|00:00
|05:00
|2
|16:00
|24:00
|2
|2 November 2022
|Wednesday
|16:00
|24:00
|2
