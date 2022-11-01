Load-shedding hamstrings paramedics in South Africa

The effects of load-shedding go beyond inconvenience and economic loss, with the rotational power cuts also posing a risk to public safety.

Emergency medical service (EMS) ER24 told MyBroadband that traffic caused by load-shedding can increase emergency response times, and unstable cellular networks can result in emergency calls failing to connect.

“Unfortunately, load-shedding traffic will have an impact on all emergency services,” ER24 said.

“Traffic congestion can have an effect on the response times of these services responding to their various emergencies.”

While many traffic lights in major metros like Johannesburg, Pretoria, and Cape Town have backup power to prevent them from going off during load-shedding, these are often stolen or vandalised.

Managing director at Innovative Transport Solutions, Jan Coetzee, previously told MyBroadband that there were already uninterruptible power supplies at many traffic lights in Johannesburg and Pretoria.

“It is normally installed at intersections with high traffic volumes — typically where two major arterials intersect,” he said.

Unfortunately, most of these are stolen as the equipment holds a high street value.

“The challenge is theft and vandalism,” Coetzee said. “Typically, the steel boxes to protect the batteries cost more than the batteries.”

The City of Joburg (CoJ) told MyBroadband that the Johannesburg Roads Agency had installed approximately 1,000 UPSes at traffic lights.

However, more than 90% of these units are no longer operating.

“[The] majority of them were unfortunately vandalised, and there are approximately only 90 currently working,” the CoJ told MyBroadband.

This makes it challenging for EMS respondents to get to the scene of an accident or emergency and can also increase motor vehicle accidents.

The Citizen spoke to Motor Industry Staff Association (Misa) spokesperson Sonja Carstens who revealed that Misa believes the sudden increase in road accidents recently resulted from load-shedding.

“The sad reality is the increased congestion on our roads due to load shedding and the inability of [the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa] to provide passenger rail and the inability of Transnet to transport goods commodities via rail,” The Citizen quoted Carstens as saying.

ER24 also explained that load-shedding could take down cellular networks if their backup power solutions fail.

“Most of the mobile networks make use of various backup supplies in case of situations, such as load-shedding,” it told MyBroadband.

“Should these fail, or should some other unforeseen circumstances occur, mobile networks could be affected. This can unfortunately result in a caller not reaching any emergency service.”

South African mobile network operators previously told MyBroadband that load-shedding — particularly the higher stages — can leave the country’s residents without a cell signal.

MTN’s executive for corporate affairs, Jacqui O’Sullivan, explained that rotational power cuts strain the mobile operator’s network.

“Battery backup systems generally take 12-18 hours to recharge, while batteries have a capacity of about 6-12 hours, depending on the site category,” she said.

“Constant outages therefore have a direct impact on the performance of the batteries, while theft of the batteries themselves means replacements need to be installed.”

A Telkom spokesperson also said the mobile operator’s backup batteries struggle to recharge during frequent load-shedding and that the power cuts also impact the cooling systems at its towers.

“Load-shedding compromises our cooling system, which results in higher ambient temperatures inside our equipment cabinet, high temperatures compromise the life of batteries,” they said.

A Vodacom spokesperson said there is the risk of area outages when its backup power systems are depleted due to load-shedding.

“When electricity is cut to a cellphone tower, it will remain fully functional for as long as the batteries last or the backup generator keeps running,” they said.

“Once the backup power is depleted, the tower stops working and, depending on the configuration of nearby towers, may cause a coverage outage or for customers to experience intermittent service in a particular area.”

When mobile networks go down, South Africa’s residents will likely find it challenging to contact emergency services.