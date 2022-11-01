Eskom has announced a return to all-day load-shedding from Wednesday, 2 November 2022.

Stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented over the evening peak and into the following morning from 16:00 to 05:00 every day until Friday.

Stage 1 power cuts will run from 05:00 to 16:00 daily.

“The increase in load-shedding is mainly due to the need to preserve emergency generation reserves, the delay in returning four generating units to service while many running units are operating at reduced capacity due to technical faults,” Eskom stated.

“The delay in the return of two generating units at Camden, one unit each at Kendal and Matimba power stations have contributed to the generation capacity shortages.”

Eskom has 3,945MW of capacity out on scheduled maintenance, while another 14,499MW is unavailable due to breakdowns.

“Eskom will publish a further update as soon as there are any significant changes,” the state-owned power utility said.