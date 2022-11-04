Best early Black Friday load-shedding deals

Black Friday 2022 will likely see many South African shoppers searching for good deals on products that can relieve the impact of load-shedding.

This year has been a record for rotational power cuts, more than doubling in length and severity compared to 2021.

Based on Eskom’s own forecasts, South Africans should brace for more load-shedding in the months ahead.

Products that can make enduring daily life under load-shedding a bit easier can therefore be an excellent investment.

There is a wide range of such items — from power banks that can provide some juice to keep electronics online, to gas hobs that let you cook food and boil water without electricity.

Keeping your smartphone or laptop on during load-shedding is particularly helpful as it can allow you to binge your favourite TV show, do work, or keep yourself otherwise occupied to pass the hours without electricity.

Several major retailers — including Everyshop, Futurama, and Hirsch’s — have already started offering early Black Friday deals on lighting, backup power, gas, and solar products.

Below are some of the best early Black Friday deals on products that will make living with load-shedding a little bit easier.

Oztrail Headlamp 180 Lumens — R159 (Everyshop; was R249)

Samsung 20,000mAh Powerbank — R699 (Everyshop; was R999)

Flexopower Namib Foldable 150W Solar Panel — R5,699 (Futurama; was R6,699)

Defy 4-burner Multi-Function Gas/Electric Stove — R6,999 (Hirsch’s; was R8,599)

Growatt SPF 3000TL Hybrid Inverter — R8,999 (Futurama; was R10,409)

Flexopower Lithium 555 Portable Power Station — R9,499 (Futurama; was R9,999)

Ryobi Inverter Generator — R9,499 (Everyshop; was R9,999)

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Gaming Core i5-10300H — R12,999 (Everyshop; was R16,999)

Smeg 90cm Stainless Steel Ultra Low Profile Gas Hob — R12,999 (Hirsch’s; was R17,999)

Synapse Hyper-5000 Hybrid Inverter — R25,999 (Futurama; was R32,199)

