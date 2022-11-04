Eskom announces weekend load-shedding — here is the timetable

Eskom has announced that it will continue to implement a schedule of all-day load-shedding throughout the weekend, alternating between stage 1 and stage 2 power cuts.

“Stage 1 load-shedding will continue to be implemented daily at 05:00–16:00 until Sunday. Stage 2 load-shedding will also continue to be implemented on a daily basis at 16:00–05:00 until Monday,” Eskom said.

“The continuous implementation of load-shedding is mainly due to the need to preserve emergency generation reserves owing to a high level of breakdowns and the delay in returning some generating units to service.”

Eskom said that since Thursday morning, it took a generating unit each at Camden, Duvha, Kusile, and Majuba power stations offline for repairs.

“The delay in the return to service of a generating unit each at Majuba and Tutuka power stations have contributed to the generation capacity shortages,” the power utility stated.

A generating unit at Hendrina power station was returned to service.

“We currently have 4,846MW on planned maintenance, while another 14,509MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.”