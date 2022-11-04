Eskom announces weekend load-shedding — here is the timetable

Eskom has announced that it will continue to implement a schedule of all-day load-shedding throughout the weekend, alternating between stage 1 and stage 2 power cuts.
“Stage 1 load-shedding will continue to be implemented daily at 05:00–16:00 until Sunday. Stage 2 load-shedding will also continue to be implemented on a daily basis at 16:00–05:00 until Monday,” Eskom said.
“The continuous implementation of load-shedding is mainly due to the need to preserve emergency generation reserves owing to a high level of breakdowns and the delay in returning some generating units to service.”
Eskom said that since Thursday morning, it took a generating unit each at Camden, Duvha, Kusile, and Majuba power stations offline for repairs.
“The delay in the return to service of a generating unit each at Majuba and Tutuka power stations have contributed to the generation capacity shortages,” the power utility stated.
A generating unit at Hendrina power station was returned to service.
“We currently have 4,846MW on planned maintenance, while another 14,509MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.”
|Load-shedding schedule for 4–7 November 2022
|Date
|Day
|Start time
|End time
|Stage
|4 November 2022
|Friday
|00:00
|05:00
|2
|05:00
|16:00
|1
|16:00
|24:00
|2
|5 November 2022
|Saturday
|00:00
|05:00
|2
|05:00
|16:00
|1
|16:00
|24:00
|2
|6 November 2022
|Sunday
|00:00
|05:00
|2
|05:00
|16:00
|1
|16:00
|24:00
|2
|7 November 2022
|Monday
|00:00
|05:00
|2
