Load-shedding suspended — for now

Eskom has announced it suspended load-shedding at noon (12:00) on Sunday, 6 November 2022.

On Friday, the utility said that stage 1 load-shedding would continue until 16:00 on Sunday and then increase to stage 2 until 05:00 on Monday morning.

The rotational power cuts were required to preserve emergency generation reserves amid a high level of breakdowns and delays in returning generating units to service.

Eskom did not provide more details on why it could suspend load-shedding early.

Peak electricity demand statistics shared by Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha showed the utility implemented load-shedding on Saturday (5 November) despite having excess generation capacity available.

At the evening peak around 18:37, Eskom had demand of 25,848MW with available generating capacity of 28,429MW, a surplus of 2,581MW.

It did not have to use any emergency open-cycle gas turbines to support demand, either.

Nevertheless, it shed 1,726MW from the grid through load-shedding during that time. Without these power cuts, the surplus would have shrunk to about 855MW.

The utility said it would provide a further update on the load-shedding outlook for the coming week on Sunday afternoon.

The tweet below shows the evening peak demand statistics from Saturday, 5 November 2022.