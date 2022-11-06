Eskom announces load-shedding schedule for week ahead

Eskom plans to implement stage 2 load-shedding during evening peak demand periods and nighttime from Monday, 7 November 2022, until further notice.

“Starting on Monday afternoon, stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 16:00 until 05:00 every morning until further notice,” Eskom said.

The utility explained the nightly implementation of load-shedding was mainly due to the need to preserve emergency generation reserves owing to a high level of breakdowns.

At the time of its statement on Sunday afternoon, Eskom said it had around 14,107MW of capacity unavailable due to unplanned breakdowns, and 4,963MW offline for planned maintenance.

“This morning a generation unit at Kriel Power Station was returned to service while the return to service of a unit at Majuba Power Station has been delayed,” Eskom said.

Eskom said it would publish a further update on any changes in the load-shedding schedule as soon as there were any significant changes.