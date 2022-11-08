Goodbye load-shedding — from R1,580 per month

South Africans looking for a more affordable way to have power during load-shedding can consider getting a rented or rent-to-own solar-and-battery backup system for their home.

Several reputable companies offer these products, allowing their customers to stave off load-shedding or power outages without massive up-front costs or applying for additional financing.

In addition to making it more affordable to be “load-shedding-proof”, many of these providers offer complete monitoring and technical support for the duration of the rental contract.

This ensures your system functions as it should with minimal downtime.

One noteworthy contender is Gosolr, which offers its services in Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban, and Bloemfontein.

It offers rentable systems comprising solar panels, inverters, and battery storage that can support your home’s essential loads.

That includes lights, fridges, microwaves, TVs, and computers but excludes high-power appliances such as electric stoves, geysers, pool pumps, and washing machines.

Goslr’s rental systems let customers cut down on electricity usage from the grid while also having backup power, starting at R1,580 per month.

For that price, customers get a “Medium” system with eight 455W mono solar panels, a 5kW hybrid inverter, and a 5.5kWh lithium-ion battery.

Goslr said this would provide roughly 15-25kWh of power every day, or between 50-80% of the average daily consumption (30kWh) of a South African home.

Its battery storage should also be sufficient for supporting over four hours of backup power during the day, not accounting for the additional charging between outages.

For more demanding users, the company allows adding another battery to take the storage up to 11kWh. That will increase the monthly rental fee to R2,210.

A third option — a large system — is for those users who want to move most of their electricity consumption off Eskom’s grid.

It combines electricity savings with the convenience of not having load-shedding.

This system consists of 14 panels, an 8kW hybrid inverter, and two 5.5kWh batteries and costs R2,635 per month.

Upgrading with an additional battery will take the monthly fee to R3,265.

Goslr charges a once-off setup fee equivalent to the monthly charge of your chosen system — which covers installation, a certificate of compliance, and municipal registration.

Customers can also buy Goslr’s system after three years of renting at a price set in their contract.

The table below summarises the capabilities and prices of the various Goslr systems available on a rental basis.

Goslr rental systems Medium Medium + Extra battery Large Large + Extra battery Components Solar panels 8 x 455W = 3.64kWp 8 x 455W = 3.64kWp 14 x 455W = 6.37kWp 14 x 455W = 6.37kWp Inverter 1 x 5kW hybrid inverter = 5kW output 1 x 5kW hybrid inverter = 5kW output 1 x 8kW hybrid inverter = 8kW output 1 x 8kW hybrid inverter = 8kW output Battery storage 1 x 5.5kWh lithium-ion batteries 2 x 5.5kWh lithium-ion batteries = 11kWh 2 x 5.5kWh lithium-ion = 11kWh 3 x 5.5kWh lithium-ion = 16.5kWh Expected performance Daily production 15-25kWh 15-25kWh 20-45kWh 20-45kWh Duration of load-shedding backup

(based on 30kWh daily usage) 4.4 hours 8.8 hours 8.8 hours 13.2 hours Costs Once-off setup fee R1,580 R1,580 R2,635 R2,635 Monthly cost R1,580 R2,210 R2,635 R3,265

Alumo Energy is another major energy company that lets customers buy systems on credit, or rent them as an alternative.

Alumo operates in Gauteng and surrounding areas, with a slightly different rental proposition from Goslr.

Instead of letting the customer rent on an evergreen contract and cancel at a fee determined in their agreement, they offer fixed-period contracts lasting seven years.

Payments also escalate annually at a rate of 6.5%.

Customers are also given the opportunity to buy the system at a relatively low fee once the rental period comes to an end.

The company appears to have an impeccable service record, with an average rating of 5 out of 5 stars from 133 Google reviews.

Alumo offers a useful calculator on its website that provides recommendations on system configurations based on your monthly electricity bill.

The table below shows three options for rentable solar-and-backup systems from Alumo Energy for a customer with a typical monthly electricity bill of R1,500.