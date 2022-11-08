All-day load-shedding until further notice

Eskom will implement stage 2 load-shedding from 09:00 on Tuesday, 8 November 2022, until further notice.

The utility said the switch from nightly to all-day load-shedding was required due to unit problems at its Duvha coal power station in Mpumalanga.

“This is necessitated by a breakdown of a Duvha generating unit and a delay in returning to service another Duvha unit,” Eskom stated.

The power station consists of six 600MW units with a total installed capacity of 3,600 MW.

Originally entering full commercial operation in 1984, it was the first power station in the world to be retrofitted with pulse jet fabric filters.

Eskom said it would provide a further update on the load-shedding schedule should any significant changes occur.

According to the latest data from load-shedding app EskomSePush, there has been at least 2,557 hours of load-shedding in 2022.

As of 05:00 on Tuesday, data from Poweralert.co.za showed national electricity demand was at 25,179MW, while only 24,807MW of generating capacity was available, not including emergency generation like open-cycle gas turbines.

Eskom recently lost a substantial amount of capacity after a part of one of the flue-gas ducts at the Kusile Power Station collapsed on 23 October 2022.

Sources close to the matter told Rapport the failure was due to fly ash, which was supposed to be captured by baghouse filters, getting mixed with lime water spray at high temperatures.

That resulted in the formation of a cement-like crust forming on the inside of the duct that leads into the chimney.

Over time, the build-up of this material became heavier, eventually reaching a weight that was too much for the duct to support.

As a result, Eskom was forced to shut down Kusile Unit 1 and paused the return to service of Unit 2 as a precautionary measure.

The breakdown has resulted in 1,600MW of potential capacity being cut from the grid, roughly equivalent to one and a half stages of load-shedding.

Eskom said it would take months to repair the duct, during which Unit 1 will remain unusable.