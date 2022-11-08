Elon Musk says Twitter usage is at all-time high

Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of Twitter Inc., said that usage on the social media platform is “at an all-time high,” without providing evidence or explaining how he defines usage.

In another tweet, he added, “I just hope the servers don’t melt!”

Twitter usage is at an all-time high lol — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 8, 2022

Earlier, the Verge reported that Twitter’s daily user growth reached “all-time highs” during Musk’s first week of owning the company, citing a company document.

Since the take-private deal closed, Twitter’s so-called monetisable daily user growth accelerated to more than 20%, according to an internal document that was shared with Twitter’s sales team to use in conversations with advertisers, the Verge reported.

