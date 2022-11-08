Elon Musk says Twitter usage is at all-time high

Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of Twitter Inc., said that usage on the social media platform is “at an all-time high,” without providing evidence or explaining how he defines usage.
In another tweet, he added, “I just hope the servers don’t melt!”
Earlier, the Verge reported that Twitter’s daily user growth reached “all-time highs” during Musk’s first week of owning the company, citing a company document.
Since the take-private deal closed, Twitter’s so-called monetisable daily user growth accelerated to more than 20%, according to an internal document that was shared with Twitter’s sales team to use in conversations with advertisers, the Verge reported.
