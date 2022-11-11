Big mistake to avoid when buying a power trolley for load-shedding

The severity of load-shedding under Eskom’s struggling grid means it does not make much sense to buy an inverter trolley with a lead-acid battery for providing backup power during outages.

MyBroadband recently received a complaint from a customer who was unhappy about the performance of a Mecer power trolley they had bought from Incredible Connection.

The problem was that the battery in the trolley was a lead-acid type, and the retailer had apparently not indicated any specifications about expected battery cycles.

Lead-acid batteries used for backup power only last around 150-200 cycles when discharged to no more than 50% of their capacity.

Under stage 4 load-shedding, the typical household gets slapped with 12 slots of 2-hour power cuts over four days.

Four weeks (28 days) of continuous stage 4 power cuts would mean the average household gets load-shed around 84 times.

Assuming the battery had the typical 100Ah (1,200Wh) capacity and dropped to around 50% of this during each of these slots, it would only last for about two months of stage 4 load-shedding before requiring replacement.

According to data from load-shedding app EskomSePush, there have been around 2,600 hours of load-shedding in South Africa in 2022 alone.

Even assuming an optimal scenario where you would use up a single cycle of your lead-acid battery over four hours, it would only have lasted for 600 to 800 of those hours.

That means it would require replacing after less than a third of the outages in the year to date.

Ask an expert before you buy — or go for lithium-ion

One of the most well-known online stores in South Africa that sells power trollies — GeeWiz — clearly warns on its website that constant load-shedding between stage 4 and stage 6 can kill its lead-acid batteries “within a few months”.

“During stage 4 to stage 6, we highly recommend turning off the power switch on the inverter itself, when the need for power is not crucial. This will preserve the longevity of the batteries,” GeeWiz advised.

It is only under occasional stage 1 to stage 3 that GeeWiz estimated the life span could reach two years.

Not all retailers are transparent about the longevity of lead-acid batteries in power trollies, so it’s recommended to ask a technical sales consultant before deciding what system you want.

Upgrading to a deep-cycle gel battery can add around 100 extra cycles. Still, the best option by far in terms of longevity is a lithium-ion pack, as solar and energy storage experts have recommended in several interviews with MyBroadband over the years.

These can often be used as drop-in replacements for lead-acid or gel batteries that ship in many pre-configured power trollies.

While a lead-acid battery will cost less than half a lithium-ion battery with the same capacity, its long-term replacement cost will be far greater in the prevailing load-shedding situation.

Lithium-ion batteries provide 2,000 to 3,000 cycles — ten to fifteen times longer than standard lead-acid.

In addition, lead-acid packs could shed cycles faster if you allow their battery levels to fall below 50%.

In stark contrast, lithium-ion units may be discharged up to 80-100% of their capacity without any impact on their overall lifespan.

Therefore, even if the rated capacity was the same, a lithium-ion battery gives almost double the usable energy storage.

The table below provides an illustrative cost of the more affordable lithium-ion and lead-acid batteries on the market with similar useable capacity over a long period.

Lead-acid vs lithium-ion Useable capacity per cycle

80-100% for lithium-ion

50% for lead-acid 600Wh 1,200Wh 2,400Wh+ Hours of backup power per cycle (150W demand) 4 hours 8 hours 16 hours Lithium-ion battery cost R3,800 R7,495 R9,800 Lead-acid or gel battery cost for same capacity R2,395 R2,395 x 2 = R4,790 R2,395 x 3 = R7,185 Lead-acid battery cost with same cycles (due to replacement) R23,950 R47,900 R71,850 Saving over long term with Lithium R20,150 R40,405 R62,050

Aside from their performance problems, MyBroadband found that stock levels of popular power trolleys with lead-acid batteries were very low at the time of publication.

GeeWiz had only three power trollies in stock, with one being available immediately and two others requiring 14-20 business days to assemble.

A range of other units was available on backorder but would take between 8-12 weeks for delivery, or only be available by January 2023.

Builders Warehouse had a few Ellies trollies in stock, but the highest number of units at any of its stores was 2.

Similar stock levels were observed at other well-known retailers.

Given the likely performance problems consumers will encounter when using the batteries on lead-acid units and the fact that they seem hard to come by, we’ve compared various combinations of inverters and lithium-ion batteries to consider instead.

Alternatively, a large portable power station with a built-in inverter — such as those made by Gizzu, EcoFlow, or Jackery — are good options.

Maximum power output: 720W

Battery capacity: 600Wh

Backup under 150W load: 3-4 hours

Cycles: 3,000

Maximum power output: 600W

Battery capacity: 600Wh

Backup hours under 150W load: 3-4 hours

Cycles: 3,000

Maximum power output: 720W

Battery capacity: 1,200Wh

Backup hours under 150W load: 7-8 hours

Cycles: 2,000

Power output: 600W

Battery capacity: 1,200Wh

Backup hours under 150W load: 7-8 hours

Cycles: 2,000

Power output: 720W

Battery capacity: 2,560Wh

Backup hours under 150W load: 17 hours

Cycles: 1,500