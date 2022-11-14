Eskom increases load-shedding after multiple units go down — Here is the updated timetable

Eskom will increase load-shedding to stage 3 during the evenings for the first two days of the week and continue stage 2 load-shedding during daytime hours until further notice.

The utility said stage 3 will be implemented between 16:00 on Monday afternoon and 05:00 on Tuesday morning, and again at the same time on Tuesday afternoon until Wednesday morning.

Stage 2 load-shedding will continue during the day between 05:00 in the morning and 16:00 in the afternoon.

Eskom said the higher stage of load-shedding during the evenings was due to a high level of breakdowns and the need to preserve emergency generation reserves.

“Since Sunday morning, a generating unit each at Duvha, Kriel, and Tutuka power stations were taken offline for repairs, while the delay in returning to service a unit each at Duvha and Majuba power stations have contributed [to shortages],” said Eskom.

“A unit each at Grootvlei, Hendrina, Majuba, Matla, and Medupi power stations were returned to service.”

At the time of its statement, Eskom said it had 16,900MW of capacity unavailable due to breakdowns, while 4,100MW was offline for planned maintenance.

The utility added it would give a further load-shedding outlook for the rest of the week during a media briefing on Tuesday afternoon or if there were any significant changes.

The table below shows the load-shedding schedule for the next few days.