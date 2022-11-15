Eskom’s general executive for generation, Rhulani Mathebula, has resigned from his position and will leave the utility at the end of November 2022.

Eskom chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer announced the development at the start of the power utility’s latest state of the system update on Tuesday.

Mathebula has been acting in the position since Philip Dukashe’s resignation in May 2022.

He had previously acted as Eskom’s group executive for generation before Dukashe’s appointment in April 2021.

Oberholzer thanked Mathebula for his service to the utility and the country as a whole and wished him well with his future endeavours.

He did not divulge more details on the reason for Mathebula’s resignation.

Oberholzer added that Mathebula’s successor would be announced in due course, pending the relevant procurement processes.

In the interim, Lethabo Power Station general manager Thomas Conradie has taken over the role.

Conradie’s LinkedIn profile shows he has held various managerial positions at Eskom since joining the utility 23 years ago.

At Lethabo, he has been the general power station manager since 2014.

Before that, he was a power station manager at the Matla and Kriel plants, and a maintenance manager at the Majuba Power Station.

His list of qualifications includes a Master’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Stellenbosh University and an MBA from Unisa.