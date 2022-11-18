Eskom increases load-shedding until further notice

Eskom has announced that it implemented stage 4 load-shedding at 05:26 on Friday morning due to breakdowns and lack of emergency reserves.

The state-owned power utility will continue to implement power cuts at stage 4 until further notice.

“Breakdowns amounting to 17,056MW of generation capacity, low pumped storage dam levels, and lack of diesel are the reasons for the increase in load-shedding,” it stated.

On Tuesday, Eskom chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer told journalists that the utility had been able to refill its dams and could reduce peak-time load-shedding from stage 3 to stage 2.

“We have had sufficient time now to refill our dams. [They are] not 100% full, but we recovered quite a lot in terms of filling the upper dams of the pumped storage [schemes], and we didn’t use any diesel,” he said.

However, stage 3 load-shedding resumed on Wednesday from 16:00 until 05:00 on Thursday, and Eskom said it would continue to run an alternating cycle of stage 2 and stage 3 power cuts until further notice.

This has escalated to stage 4 at short notice due to a lack of emergency generation reserves.

Now read: Eskom maintenance contractor arrested for sabotage