Suspect linked to bomb threat against Eskom COO arrested

A suspect believed to be involved in a bomb threat against Eskom Chief Operating Officer, Jan Oberholzer, has been arrested.

Oberholzer received the bomb threat from an anonymous and unregistered cellphone number in May 2022, and it was immediately reported to the South African Police Service for investigation.

On Friday 18 November, the Hawks and contracted investigators traced and arrested a 27-year-old suspect – with “overwhelming evidence” reportedly linking the suspect to the crime.

The suspect remains in custody ahead of his court appearance next week, and Eskom said it would provide the required support to SAPS to ensure the suspect is successfully prosecuted.

“The targeting of Eskom executives and employees who are focused and hard at work during these difficult times, is very disturbing,” said Advocate Karen Pillay, General Manager of Security at Eskom.

“Such acts of criminality are malicious and Eskom takes them seriously. This nature and level of threats therefore demands that they focus on their personal safety and that of their families instead, distracting them from the critical task their jobs demand of them.”

Pillay noted that other Eskom executives have also been targeted in recent months.

“Safety and security risks inadvertently impose increased demands on the organisation to secure its resources,” said Pillay.

“We are grateful to the Hawks Head Office team for their successful investigations and efforts in tracing the suspect at a time when they have many other serious crimes demanding their focus and priority.”

