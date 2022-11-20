Eskom announces stage 5 load-shedding — here is the timetable

20 November 2022

Eskom has announced its load-shedding timetable until the end of Wednesday — and up to stage 5 power cuts are on the updated schedule.

From Sunday at 17:00 until 16:00 on Monday, Eskom will implement stage 4 load-shedding. After that, it will implement stage 5 load-shedding from 16:00 until midnight on each weekday.

Load-shedding levels will range from stage 2 to 4 for the other 16 hours of Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Changes in the stages of load-shedding will be more erratic due to the absence of the buffer that is normally provided by the diesel generation capacity between generating unit breakdowns,” said Eskom.

This is in reference to Eskom’s announcement on Friday that it does not have diesel to run its open-cycle gas turbine power plants — a critical part of its emergency power generation fleet.

“The increased implementation of load-shedding is mainly due to the high levels of breakdowns and these depleted emergency generation reserves,” said Eskom.

Eskom currently has 5,345MW unavailable due to planned maintenance, and a further 14,495MW is unavailable due to breakdowns.

Load-shedding schedule for 20–23 November 2022
Date Day Start time End time Stage
20 November 2022 Sunday 17:00 24:00 4
21 November 2022 Monday 00:00 16:00 4
16:00 24:00 5
22 November 2022 Tuesday 00:00 05:00 4
05:00 16:00 3
16:00 24:00 5
23 November 2022 Wednesday 00:00 05:00 4
05:00 16:00 2
16:00 24:00 5

Now read: Eskom suspends load-shedding for 9 hours

Share your thoughts: Eskom announces stage 5 load-sheddin…

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Follow us

Recommended

Share this article
Eskom announces stage 5 load-shedding — here is the timetable