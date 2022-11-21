Eskom avoids stage 5 load-shedding â€” here is the new timetable

Eskom has announced a reduction in the load-shedding stages it plans to implement in the coming week.
According to a statement on Sunday afternoon, the utility initially planned to implement stage 5 load-shedding during the evenings from 16:00 to midnight until Wednesday.
This will now be reduced to stage 4 load-shedding, which will continue to run until 05:00 each day as was the case in its original statement.
Eskom said the evening and overnight implementation of stage 4 would continue until further notice.
Most day-time load-shedding â€” between 05:00 and 16:00 â€” will be at stage 2 instead of stage 4, as previously communicated.
The table below shows the load-shedding stages planned for the coming days.
This schedule will remain in place for the rest of the week unless Eskom announces a further update.
|Load-shedding schedule for 21â€“23 November 2022
|Date
|Day
|Start time
|End time
|Stage
|21 November 2022
|Monday
|00:00
|24:00
|4
|22 November 2022
|Tuesday
|00:00
|05:00
|4
|05:00
|16:00
|2
|16:00
|24:00
|4
|23 November 2022
|Wednesday
|00:00
|05:00
|4
|05:00
|16:00
|2
|16:00
|24:00
|4
