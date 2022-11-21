Eskom avoids stage 5 load-shedding â€” here is the new timetable

Eskom has announced a reduction in the load-shedding stages it plans to implement in the coming week.

According to a statement on Sunday afternoon, the utility initially planned to implement stage 5 load-shedding during the evenings from 16:00 to midnight until Wednesday.

This will now be reduced to stage 4 load-shedding, which will continue to run until 05:00 each day as was the case in its original statement.

Eskom said the evening and overnight implementation of stage 4 would continue until further notice.

Most day-time load-shedding â€” between 05:00 and 16:00 â€” will be at stage 2 instead of stage 4, as previously communicated.

The table below shows the load-shedding stages planned for the coming days.

This schedule will remain in place for the rest of the week unless Eskom announces a further update.

Load-shedding schedule for 21â€“23 November 2022 Date Day Start time End time Stage 21 November 2022 Monday 00:00 24:00 4 22 November 2022 Tuesday 00:00 05:00 4 05:00 16:00 2 16:00 24:00 4 23 November 2022 Wednesday 00:00 05:00 4 05:00 16:00 2 16:00 24:00 4

Now read: Government scrambles to find money for Eskom to buy diesel