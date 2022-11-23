Eskom nails truck driver for swapping delivery with sub-grade coal

Eskom has announced the arrest of a coal truck driver found in possession of sub-grade coal destined for the power utility.

While the truck left the mine with the correct specification of coal, it was swapped with sub-par coal at a known illegal yard before delivery to the Camden power station.

The truck driver admitted that he was allowed to leave the Wonderfontein Coal Mine without the tarpaulins on the truck being sealed correctly, adding that the prescribed seals remained in his possession on exit.

The driver was arrested, and Eskom opened a criminal case comprising several charges with the South African Police Services at Ermelo. Authorities impounded the truck and trailer.

Eskom said the driver also alleged that a mine employee had told him to go to the illegal coal yard to offload the coal before delivery at the Camden power station.

He said mine employees instructed him to deliver the replaced coal product — sub-standard coal obtained from the illegal coal yard — to Eskom.

The tarpaulin was then sealed at the illegal coal yard before the driver proceeded to the Camden power station.

Eskom contracts the Bidvest Protea Coin Tactical Task Team to investigate coal, diesel, and oil theft cases, and it detected the truck as it left the illegal coal yard in Middelburg.

“The arrest of these unscrupulous individuals is a significant step in our fight against crime in Eskom, and we shall continue in our pursuit to ensure that the perpetrators face the full might of the law,” Eskom general manager for security, Karen Pillay, said.

The power utility also reports that a Bidvest Protea Coin investigator declined a R50,000 bribe for the driver’s release.

Coal stockpiles destined for Eskom undergo pre-tests and have to be certified by both the power utility and the mine in question, and Eskom’s requirements include an inspection of the trucks and the sealing of trailers on-site.

“However, Eskom has discovered that the processes are deliberately bypassed by some criminal elements in the mines, transporters and Eskom alike,” the power utility said.

This is the third arrest for coal-related theft at Eskom in the past two weeks.

On 11 November 2022, Eskom announced that two truck drivers on contract with Eskom had been arrested at Kendal Power Station after they were found in possession of stolen coal.

According to the power utility, security personnel caught the drivers after they were stopped while trying to leave Kendal power station via its coal gate.

The truck drivers insisted that the trailers were empty, and the stolen coal was discovered when security personnel searched the vehicle. It is owned by an ash transportation company.