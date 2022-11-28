Driving Sustainability — SolarAfrica’s David McDonald on how battery storage is viable for South African businesses

David McDonald is the co-founder and CEO of SolarAfrica, where he leads a dynamic team that is passionate about solar energy savings.

McDonald has over 13 years of experience in renewable energy project development and a BEng qualification.

His technical expertise, knowledge, and hands-on approach are all instrumental to SolarAfrica’s success.

In this episode of Driving Sustainability, McDonald talks about how battery storage has become a viable option for South African businesses.

He explains that this is because of increased global inflation, rising electricity costs, and technological advances in this industry.

McDonald then unpacks the biggest challenges that SolarAfrica is solving for its customers right now.

He also outlines the financing options SolarAfrica provides to its clients, before explaining how interested businesses can contact SolarAfrica about its battery storage solutions.

The full interview with David McDonald can be watched below.