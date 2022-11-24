Eskom reduces load-shedding after receiving diesel — here is the new timetable

Eskom has announced that it will reduce evening load-shedding between 16:00 and 05:00 to stage 3 until Monday after receiving diesel from PetroSA.

Power cuts will remain at stage 2 during the day from 05:00 to 16:00.

“Courtesy of the diesel supplied by PetroSA this week, Eskom is able to reduce load-shedding during the night,” the state-owned power utility said.

“The continued implementation of load-shedding is mainly due to the high levels of breakdowns and the limited emergency generation reserves.”

Eskom said since Wednesday afternoon, a generating unit each at Grootvlei, Kendal, and Tutuka power stations were taken offline for repairs.

It also took four units at Camden Power Station offline to repair a water leak on a line that supplies auxiliary cooling water.

A generating unit at Hendrina Power Station was returned to service.

Three units at Kusile Power Station are offline due to the duct failure late in October and will remain offline for several months while the chimney system is repaired.

“Unit 1 of Koeberg Nuclear Power Station will continue to generate at a reduced output over the next three weeks as the fuel is ramped down ahead of the refuelling and maintenance outage scheduled to commence during December 2022,” Eskom said.

“We currently have 6,000MW on planned maintenance, while another 14,160MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.”

Eskom’s planned load-shedding timetable for the next few days may be summarised as follows:

05:00 – 16:00 daily — Stage 2

16:00 – 00:00 daily — Stage 3

The load-shedding schedule for 24–28 November is summarised in the table below.