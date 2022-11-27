Eskom announces load-shedding stages for start of the week — here is the new schedule

Eskom will suspend load-shedding for five hours early Monday morning before resuming a rotation of stage 1 and stage 2 load-shedding on Monday.

Its current plan is to end stage 2 load-shedding at midnight on Sunday, 27 November 2022.

On Monday, stage 1 will be implemented from 05:00 until 16:00, while stage 2 will be in effect between 16:00 and 05:00 the next morning.

Eskom said it does not anticipate load-shedding will be required during the day from Tuesday, but said the evening stage 2 load-shedding would continue until further notice.

“Eskom will publish a further update as soon as there are any significant changes,” the utility said.

As has been the case over the past few months, Eskom said the continued implementation of load-shedding was mainly due to the high levels of breakdowns and the limited emergency generation reserves.

“We currently have 5,032MW on planned maintenance, while another 16,390MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns,” the utility stated.

Eskom reiterated that load-shedding was only implemented as a “last resort” amid a shortage in generation capacity and the need to attend to breakdowns.

The table below shows the load-shedding schedule for the next few days.

Load-shedding schedule for 27–30 November 2022 Date Day Start time End time Stage 27 November 2022 Sunday 16:00 00:00 2 28 November 2022 Monday 00:00 05:00 — 05:00 16:00 1 16:00 24:00 2 29 November 2022 Tuesday 00:00 05:00 2 05:00 16:00 — 16:00 24:00 2 30 November 2022 Wednesday 00:00 05:00 2 05:00 16:00 — 16:00 24:00 2

