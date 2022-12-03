Eskom increases power cuts after more breakdowns

Eskom has announced stage 4 load-shedding with immediate effect until 05:00 on Monday morning.

The power utility said in a brief statement on Saturday evening that it had experienced further breakdowns at its power stations over the weekend.

It said the load-shedding was necessary to conserve emergency reserves.

“This is to conserve the limited diesel stocks and to create space to replenish the dam levels in the pumped storage schemes,” Eskom stated.

On Friday, Eskom announced it would need to implement continuous stage 2 load-shedding after six generating units at five power stations broke down.

This comes after Eskom revealed two weeks ago that it had run out of money for diesel and would not be ordering more until April 2023.

Eskom said it had already spent double its budget on diesel for this financial year — R11 billion.

The state-owned power utility uses diesel at its open-cycle gas turbine peaking power stations Ankerlig and Gourikwa.

Together, the two stations generate 2,067MW of rapidly dispatchable electricity to help meet South Africa’s demand during peak periods, or prevent two stages of load-shedding.

Government scrambled to secure diesel supplies for the ailing power utility, with public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan informing Parliament last week that they had acquired a limited supply from PetroSA.

On Friday, finance minister Enoch Godongwana revealed that Eskom subsequently negotiated a deal with state oil company PetroSA for diesel that should cover its requirements until end-March 2023.

He also said that Eskom had asked National Treasury for R19.5 billion rand to buy diesel, but the department is not likely to grant the request.

“We don’t have it,” Godongwana told Bloomberg in an interview at its office in Johannesburg.

Eskom said in a statement on Friday that it would no longer be burning diesel to reduce load-shedding.

“Due to the depletion of the budget to acquire diesel for the open cycle gas turbines, Eskom has been forced to strictly conserve the fuel for the direst of emergencies,” it said.

Eskom warned power cuts might “significantly increase” in the next six to twelve months as planned maintenance and breakdowns reduce generation capacity.

Now read: Shocking details about how much Eskom overpays for services and materials