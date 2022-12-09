Most affordable backup power systems for surviving Stage 6 load-shedding

Under stage 6 load-shedding, Eskom cuts power for up to four-and-a-half hours at a time, meaning the backup power systems used for lower stages will no longer cut it.

While many South African households are leaning towards fully-fledged renewable power solutions with large batteries and solar arrays, these can be very expensive and unaffordable for most.

Popular, more-affordable options that can power a few essential devices through four-and-a-half-hour load-shedding stints include inverter trollies and portable power stations.

Our requirements were to power a Wi-Fi router, 55-inch TV, media streaming stick, and desktop PC. We only considered backup power solutions with lithium-ion batteries.

According to Energy Use Calculator, the average Wi-Fi router draws around 6W, or 27Wh, during a four-and-a-half-hour bout of load-shedding.

The average 55-inch TV draws less than 60W of electricity or 270Wh over four-and-a-half hours.

The power consumption of media streaming devices varies depending on the model. We chose the commonly available Xiaomi Mi TV Stick for our calculations.

According to a TekDeeps review, the Xiaomi Mi TV Stick’s power draw ranges from 1.5W to 5.4W. We used the maximum consumption for our calculations which works out to 24.3Wh over four-and-a-half hours.

Similarly, the power consumption of a desktop PC varies based on its components.

According to Northwestern University’s IT department, the average power usage of a desktop PC is around 150W, or 675Wh, during a stint of stage 4 power cuts.

The table below summarises the expected power usage when running a Wi-Fi router, 55-inch TV, media streaming stick, and desktop PC for 4.5 hours.

Power usage over 4.5 hours Equipment Power Usage Wi-Fi router 6.00W 27.00Wh 55-inch TV 60.00W 270.00Wh Media streaming stick 5.40W 24.30Wh Desktop PC 150.00W 675.00Wh Total 221.40W 996.30Wh

As we only considered lithium-ion battery backup systems for this comparison, the minimum capacity we looked at was 1,000Wh or 1kWh.

Unlike lead-acid and gel variants, lithium-ion batteries have a significantly greater depth of discharge without risking a loss of battery capacity.

For reference, it is inadvisable to deplete a lead acid battery below 50% of its capacity, meaning you must essentially buy double the calculated capacity to keep your devices powered without damaging the battery.

Lead-acid and gel batteries are also limited to significantly fewer cycles than lithium-ion variants.

According to GeeWiz, lithium-ion batteries are good for more than 2,000 cycles, while lead-acid batteries last only 150-200 cycles.

While lead-acid batteries are suitable for stage 2 load-shedding and lower, their capacities will be depleted within a few months during more frequent rotational power cuts.

It should be noted that several retailers and manufacturers don’t explicitly specify the watt-hour capacities of their backup power solutions, meaning one has to calculate this capacity manually.

Fortunately, the calculation is relatively straightforward. Most retailers and manufacturers specify the capacity in terms of amp-hours (Ah), which can be converted to watt-hours by multiplying the Ah capacity by the battery’s voltage.

For example, the Kool Energy system (listed below) has a 50Ah lithium-ion battery which is rated for 25.6V:

50Ah * 25.6V = 1,280Wh

MyBroadband has listed some of the most affordable lithium-ion backup power solutions suitable for stage 6 load-shedding below.

Kool Energy 1,000W Inverter + 50Ah litium-ion battery trolley (1,280Wh) — R11,400 (Solar Europe Importers)

Solar UPS Power Box 1,000W 90Ah (1,100Wh) — R12,999 (Takealot)

Genki 1,000W Portable Power Station (1,166Wh) — R14,599

Mecer 1,000W Inverter + 50Ah lithium-ion battery trolley (1,280Wh) — R15,999 (Incredible Connection)

Jackery Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station (1,002Wh) — R22,999 (Cape Union Mart)

EcoFlow Delta Portable Power Station (1,260Wh) — R24,999 (Incredible Connection)

Mecer 2,000W Inverter + 100Ah lithium-ion battery trolley (2,560Wh) — R29,999 (Incredible Connection)

