Good news for Eskom load-shedding

Eskom plans to reduce load-shedding to stage 4 and stage 2 over the coming weekend.

In a statement issued late Friday afternoon, the utility said it would drop from stage 5 to stage 4 load-shedding at 05:00 in the morning on Saturday.

That will be the case for 24 hours before Eskom reduces load-shedding to stage 2 at 05:00 on Sunday morning.

Stage 2 will remain in effect until at least Monday morning at the same time.

The utility said it would publish further updates as soon as there were significant changes. The load-shedding schedule after 05:00 on Monday remains to be confirmed.

At the time of its statement, Eskom said it had 15,394MW of capacity unavailable due to breakdowns, while a further 5,901MW was offline for planned maintenance.

The unplanned unavailability showed a substantial improvement since stage 6 was implemented on Wednesday, 7 December 2022, when Eskom had 19,052MW of capacity offline due to breakdowns.

Eskom said technicians returned a unit each at Arnot, Duvha, Grootvlei, Kendal, Kriel, Matimba and Medupi power stations to service since Thursday morning.

However, it had also taken a generating unit each at Camden, Lethabo, Majuba and Matla power stations offline for repairs and planned maintenance.

“In addition, the delay in returning to service a generating unit each at Arnot, Duvha and Kriel power stations has contributed to the capacity constraints,” Eskom added.

The table below shows the load-shedding schedule for the weekend and up to 05:00 on Monday morning.

Load-shedding schedule for 9—12 December 2022 Date Day Start time End time Stage 9 December 2022 Friday 05:00 24:00 5 10 December 2022 Saturday 00:00 05:00 5 05:00 24:00 4 11 December 2022 Sunday 00:00 05:00 4 05:00 24:00 2 12 December 2022 Monday 00:00 05:00 2 05:00 24:00 TBC

Eskom reiterated that due to the depletion of its budget to buy diesel to run its open-cycle gas turbines, it had been forced to strictly preserve the remaining diesel stock for extreme emergencies, such as multiple simultaneous trips of generators.

“The pumped storage dam levels also need to be replenished during this time,” Eskom said.

The refuelling, maintenance, and long-term life extension project of Koeberg Unit 1, together with the chimney failure at Kusile power station that has forced three large generation units offline, will further exacerbate the occurrence of load-shedding during the next 6–12 months.

Eskom requested the public to reduce their electricity usage and to exercise “patience and tolerance” during this difficult period.

