Eskom implements Stage 5 load-shedding indefinitely

Eskom has escalated the level of load-shedding to Stage 5 indefinitely.

The previous plan had been to move South Africa down to Stage 2 load-shedding on Sunday, but due to further complications, this no longer seems likely.

“Due to unusually high demand and the breakdown of a generating unit each at Hendrina, Kendal and Kriel power stations, load-shedding has unfortunately been escalated to Stage 5 until further notice,” said Eskom in a tweet.

The energy provider added that Koeberg Unit 1 has been taken offline this morning for planned refuelling and routine maintenance, which adds to the amount of unavailable power.

“Eskom will give a full update in due course,” said the power utility.