Eskom implements Stage 6 load-shedding

Eskom has announced that Stage 6 load-shedding has been implemented throughout South Africa.

“At 08:34 Stage 6 loadshedding was implemented,” said Eskom in a tweet.

“This was necessary due to the failure of 8 generating units overnight and the excessive reliance on OCGTs and pumped storage generation that is rapidly depleting these reserves.”

The power utility said it would provide more details about the situation in “due course.”

Update: At 11:00, Eskom issued a statement saying that since Thursday afternoon, breakdowns of a unit each at Duvha, Grootvlei, Tutuka, Kriel, Lethabo, and Camden power stations occurred.

It also lost two units at Kendal Power Station.

“In addition, the delay in returning to service a generating unit each at Arnot, Duvha, Matla, Camden and Hendrina power stations has contributed to the capacity constraints,” Eskom stated.

“Regrettably, no units were returned to service in the past 24 hours.”

Eskom said it has 8,023MW on planned maintenance, while another 16,672MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.

Matla fire

This news follows Eskom CEO André de Ruyter saying yesterday that a fire at Matla power station in Mpumalanga did not cause major damage.

Videos were circulating online which showed lots of smoke rising from the power station – and it was believed that this was caused by a large fire.

“The damage to the unit is not severe — it’s mainly cabling, there is no structural damage — and our teams are hard at work to the return to service,” De Ruyter reassured the public at an Eskom press conference.

However, he could not give a timeline for the unit to be restored.