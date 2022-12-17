ANC gets no load-shedding while South Africa sits in the dark

The ANC elective conference at Nasrec is not being load-shed, while the rest of South Africa suffers stage 6 power cuts.

This is according to energy expert Chris Yelland, who explained that the conference requested and received an exemption from power cuts for its entire five-day schedule.

Yesterday, Yelland tagged the Johannesburg City Power and Eskom Twitter accounts to request clarification on whether the event was being load-shed, and he confirmed today that this was not the case.

“No courtesy of a reply from @CityPowerJhb, but I can confirm: The ANC elective conference at NASREC is not being load-shed,” said Yelland.

“They have asked for and received a full exemption from load-shedding from 16 to 20 Dec inclusive (5 days) while the rest of SA is being load-shed at stage 6.”

Load-shedding reprieve

It should be noted that the ANC’s conference is not the only current instance of a load-shedding exemption in Gauteng.

The City of Johannesburg recently asked Eskom for a three-day exemption from load-shedding to stabilise its power supply in the wake of recent heavy rains.

“While progress is being made with limited resources in addressing the thousands of outages that have occurred since last week’s inclement weather and flooding, continuous rainfall means more faults are being logged every hour,” Johannesburg said in a statement.

“Given the urgent need for City Power to attend to the widespread and escalating faults, the entity has expressed its concern that load-shedding is not only causing additional faults and stress on the network, but also preventing the entity from being able to effectively attend to the outages and to stabilise the situation.”

Eskom responded on 15 December by granting Johannesburg City Power its reprieve from load-shedding.

“Through collaboration between the two entities and in accordance with the National Energy Regulator of South Africa regulations, Eskom was able to assist the City during this period,” said Eskom.

eThekwini Municipality, which administers the city of Durban, has had reduced load-shedding from Eskom since heavy rains and flooding hit the region earlier this year.

Eskom escalated its rotational power cut schedule to stage 6 on Friday after it had indicated on Thursday that it hoped to reduce load-shedding to stage 3 by Sunday.