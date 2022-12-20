Eskom announces return to Stage 6 load-shedding

Eskom has announced that Stage 6 load-shedding will be implemented from 20:00 tonight until 05:00 tomorrow morning.
From 05:00 tomorrow morning onwards, load-shedding will revert to Stage 4.
The power utility said that this is because it needs to “ensure sufficient generation capacity is available tonight to replenish the dam levels at the pumped storage power station so that this capacity will be available during the day tomorrow.”
Additionally, six more generating units have gone down over the course of today.
Eskom said it would publish a further update should there be any more major changes to the situation.
3/3 The breakdown of 6 generating units during the day has necessitated the escalation in the loadshedding stage.
Eskom will publish a further update should any significant changes occur.
— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) December 20, 2022
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.