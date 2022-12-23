Eskom to reduce load-shedding to Stage 3 tomorrow

Eskom has announced that it will reduce load-shedding to Stage 3 from 05:00 on Saturday 24 December.

This will run until 05:00 on Sunday 25 December, after which Eskom will confirm its load-shedding arrangements for Christmas Day based on the state of the power system.

Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer said earlier today on Eskom’s financial results call that Eskom intends not to have load-shedding on Christmas Day.

“We will evaluate the system up until Sunday morning, and early on Sunday morning we will make a decision,” said Oberholzer.

“The current outlook indicates that we are going to utilise a lot of our emergency resources – water and diesel volumes – in order to stick to the intention not to have load-shedding for at least a large part of Christmas Day.”

Oberholzer noted, however, that Eskom expects a challenging period over the next three months – particularly given that businesses will be returning to full operations following the festive season.