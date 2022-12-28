Eskom hikes load-shedding stages after four units break down — here is the new schedule

Eskom has increased the load-shedding stages it will implement in the next few days following several power station unit breakdowns.

In a statement at 16:28 on Wednesday, 28 December 2022, the utility said it increased the evening’s load-shedding from stage 3 to stage 4.

This will last until 05:00 on Thursday, 29 December 2022, after which Eskom will implement stage 3 load-shedding for most of the day instead of stage 2 as previously planned.

This will last until 16:00 in the afternoon, after which load-shedding would again be increased to stage 4. until 05:00 the next day.

Eskom said this pattern would be repeated daily until further notice.

The increase in load-shedding severity comes after four more of Eskom’s coal-fired generating units broke down and the utility experienced delays in returning other units to service.

It did not elaborate on where these units were located.

The table below shows the dates and times of stage 3 and stage 4 load-shedding in the coming days.

It should be noted this pattern will not end on the last day shown but continue until Eskom communicates otherwise.