Good news for New Year’s load-shedding

Eskom has announced it plans to suspend load-shedding over New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

The utility said it would continue its current rotation of stage 3 during the day and stage 4 in the evening on Friday, 30 December 2022, and the early morning hours of Saturday, 31 December 2022.

At 05:00 on Saturday, stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented until 16:00, instead of stage 3 as previously planned.

Load-shedding will then be suspended until 05:00 on Monday, 2 January 2023.

At that time, the power cuts will resume at stage 2 and continue until further notice.

Eskom did not elaborate on the state of its generation capacity and how it was able to reduce and suspend load-shedding during the period.

Historically, it has only ever implemented load-shedding on the last day of the year on one occasion and just for the early morning hours.

Should it be able to stick to its current load-shedding plan, it will implement load-shedding for 16 hours on 31 December 2022.

The table below summarises the planned load-shedding schedule for the next few days.