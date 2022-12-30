Good news for New Year’s load-shedding

Eskom has announced it plans to suspend load-shedding over New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
The utility said it would continue its current rotation of stage 3 during the day and stage 4 in the evening on Friday, 30 December 2022, and the early morning hours of Saturday, 31 December 2022.
At 05:00 on Saturday, stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented until 16:00, instead of stage 3 as previously planned.
Load-shedding will then be suspended until 05:00 on Monday, 2 January 2023.
At that time, the power cuts will resume at stage 2 and continue until further notice.
Eskom did not elaborate on the state of its generation capacity and how it was able to reduce and suspend load-shedding during the period.
Historically, it has only ever implemented load-shedding on the last day of the year on one occasion and just for the early morning hours.
Should it be able to stick to its current load-shedding plan, it will implement load-shedding for 16 hours on 31 December 2022.
The table below summarises the planned load-shedding schedule for the next few days.
|Load-shedding schedule for 30 December 2022 to 2 January 2023
|Date
|Day
|Start time
|End time
|Stage
|30 December 2022
|Friday
|05:00
|16:00
|3
|16:00
|24:00
|4
|31 December 2022
|Saturday
|00:00
|05:00
|4
|05:00
|16:00
|2
|16:00
|24:00
|No-load-shedding
|1 January 2022
|Sunday
|00:00
|24:00
|No load-shedding
|2 January 2022
|Monday
|00:00
|05:00
|No load-shedding
|05:00
|Until further notice
|2
