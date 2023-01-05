Eskom announces stage 4 power cuts â€” here is the timetable

Eskom will increase load-shedding from stage 3 to stage 4 at 16:00 on Thursday, 5 January 2022, following further delays in returning seven generating units to service.

Power cuts will remain at stage 4 until 05:00 on Friday, 6 January, when load-shedding will drop to stage 3 until 16:00. This pattern will repeat until the morning of Sunday, 8 January.

“Due to the delays in returning seven generating units to service, stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented from 16:00 this afternoon until 05:00 tomorrow morning,” Eskom said.

After that, stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented until 16:00 on Friday. This pattern will repeat until Sunday morning.

The power utility said delays in returning seven units to service were to blame for the increased load-shedding. These included one each at the Arnot, Camden, Kendal, Kriel, and Matla power stations, and two at Majuba.

Eskom currently has 6,014MW of generation capacity offline for scheduled maintenance and a further 17,278MW unavailable due to breakdowns.

The power utility said it would publish a further update as soon as significant changes occur.

The table below shows the dates and times of stage 3 and stage 4 load-shedding in the coming days.

Eskom load-shedding timetable: Thursday, 5 January to Sunday, 8 January Date Day Start Time End Time Stage 5 January 2023 Thursday 16:00 12:00 4 6 January 2023 Friday 00:00 05:00 4 05:00 16:00 3 16:00 24:00 4 7 January 2023 Saturday 00:00 05:00 4 05:00 16:00 3 16:00 24:00 4 8 January 2023 Sunday 00:00 05:00 4

Now read: Cheapest power trollies available in South Africa