Eskom announces stage 4 power cuts â€” here is the timetable

Eskom will increase load-shedding from stage 3 to stage 4 at 16:00 on Thursday, 5 January 2022, following further delays in returning seven generating units to service.
Power cuts will remain at stage 4 until 05:00 on Friday, 6 January, when load-shedding will drop to stage 3 until 16:00. This pattern will repeat until the morning of Sunday, 8 January.
“Due to the delays in returning seven generating units to service, stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented from 16:00 this afternoon until 05:00 tomorrow morning,” Eskom said.
After that, stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented until 16:00 on Friday. This pattern will repeat until Sunday morning.
The power utility said delays in returning seven units to service were to blame for the increased load-shedding. These included one each at the Arnot, Camden, Kendal, Kriel, and Matla power stations, and two at Majuba.
Eskom currently has 6,014MW of generation capacity offline for scheduled maintenance and a further 17,278MW unavailable due to breakdowns.
The power utility said it would publish a further update as soon as significant changes occur.
The table below shows the dates and times of stage 3 and stage 4 load-shedding in the coming days.
|Eskom load-shedding timetable: Thursday, 5 January to Sunday, 8 January
|Date
|Day
|Start Time
|End Time
|Stage
|5 January 2023
|Thursday
|16:00
|12:00
|4
|6 January 2023
|Friday
|00:00
|05:00
|4
|05:00
|16:00
|3
|16:00
|24:00
|4
|7 January 2023
|Saturday
|00:00
|05:00
|4
|05:00
|16:00
|3
|16:00
|24:00
|4
|8 January 2023
|Sunday
|00:00
|05:00
|4
