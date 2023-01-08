Eskom gives load-shedding update for the week

Eskom has announced that it will continue to implement stage 3 and 4 load-shedding on a rotational basis until further notice.

This is the same schedule it had announced on Thursday, 5 January 2023. However, the power utility then-said stage 4 power cuts would only last until Sunday morning.

“Eskom will continue implementing Stage 3 load-shedding during 05:00 – 16:00, and Stage 4 load-shedding during 16:00 – 05:00 daily until further notice,” Eskom said.

“Another update will be published as soon as it is necessary.”

The power utility currently has 6,189MW offline for planned maintenance and a further 17,035MW unavailable due to breakdowns.

Eskom implemented stage 4 load-shedding at 16:00 on 5 January due to further delays in returning several generating units to service.

These included one each at the Arnot, Camden, Kendal, Kriel, and Matla power stations, and two at Majuba.

With the country’s current power situation, Eskom was forced to implement load-shedding on New Year’s eve and day for the first time ever.

This was after the power utility had promised to suspend load-shedding on 31 December 2022 and 1 January 2023.

Eskom attributed the need to implement load-shedding on New Year’s to the breakdown of five generating units.

As a result, the power utility continued with its all-day stage 2 load-shedding schedule.

