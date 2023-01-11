Eskom stage 6 load-shedding until further notice

Eskom will implement stage 6 load-shedding from 16:00 on Wednesday continuously until further notice.

The utility said the uninterrupted stage 6 load-shedding was required due to severe generating capacity constraints.

At the time of its statement on Wednesday afternoon, Eskom had 18,041MW of capacity unavailable due to breakdowns, while planned maintenance meant a further 5,739MW of capacity was offline.

11 of Eskom’s generating units with a combined capacity of 5,084MW suffered breakdowns since Tuesday morning.

“These were a unit each at the Camden, Duvha, Grootvlei, Hendrina, Kendal, and two units each at Kriel, Majuba and Matla power stations.

Over the same period, a unit each at Camden, Duvha, Hendrina, Kriel, Matimba and Matla power stations had returned to service, representing 2,540MW of capacity.

“Eskom will continue to manage the limited emergency generation reserves to supplement generation capacity,” the utility said.

Eskom said it would publish a further update as soon as there were any significant changes to its power system.

“Eskom requests the public to reduce the usage of electricity and to exercise patience and tolerance during this difficult period,” the utility appealed.

