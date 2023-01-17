President Ramaphosa’s plan to reduce and end load-shedding

South Africa’s National Energy Crisis Committee, a body run by the office of President Cyril Ramaphosa, expects record power outages to ease as measures put in place, including a new law to fast-track plant development, take effect.

The committee, of which several cabinet ministers are members, told business and labour leaders on Monday that a range of interventions have been made at a time when South Africans were enduring blackouts of as much as 12 hours a day.

“As these measures take effect, the supply of electricity will significantly improve,” the committee, known as Necom, said in a presentation sent to Bloomberg by Ramaphosa’s office.

South Africa’s government has faced sharp criticism after power cuts were imposed on 205 days last year and every day so far in 2023.

Ramaphosa cancelled his trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos to hold crisis talks with power utility Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd., labour groups and business.

The measures that Necom said may ease the crisis include: