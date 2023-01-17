Eskom could be load-shedding at stage 3 or stage 2 — economists

Eskom stopped using its emergency diesel-powered open-cycle gas turbines (OCGTs) during evening peak periods while load-shedding at stage 6, the Bureau for Economic Research has noted.

“While still utilising the OCGTs early last week, Eskom’s latest daily updates suggest that it is no longer running these power generators, which would have allowed for less intense load-shedding (or more planned maintenance),” the researchers said.

Before yesterday (Monday, 16 January), Eskom’s previous daily update that mentioned OCGT usage during evening peaks was on 11 January 2023.

That was also the day the state-owned power utility announced stage 6 rotational power cuts until further notice.

Since the economic research institute’s note, Eskom has reduced load-shedding to alternating between stage 4 and 5 power cuts.

Last night it also used six OCGT units — five from Eskom and one from an independent power producer.

Eskom has two major open-cycle gas turbine power plants: Ankerlig and Gourikwa.

They were designed as peaking power stations to keep South Africa’s grid stable during the morning (06:00–08:00) and evening (17:00–20:00) peaks, and to generate electricity during emergencies.

Ankerlig is located in Atlantis, near Cape Town and features nine generating units with a total capacity of 1,327 MW.

Gourikwa is outside Mosselbay and has five units that together can generate 740 MW of power.

Combined, the two power stations could spare South Africa two stages of load-shedding.

However, Eskom revealed on 21 November 2022 that it had exhausted its diesel budget for the financial year, which ends on 31 March 2023.

Eskom said it had already spent R11 billion on diesel — twice the amount it had budgeted.

In December, it asked National Treasury for a R19.5-billion bailout to buy diesel for its auxiliary power plants.

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana told Bloomberg at the time that government could not grant the request because it didn’t have the funds.

Regardless, Pravin Gordhan’s department of public enterprises managed to hatch a deal with PetroSA to provide Eskom with 50 million litres of diesel. This allowed the utility to reduce load-shedding from stage 4 to stage 3.

However, the utility had to use the fuel sparingly and by December it was load-shedding at stage 6 again.

OCGTs cheaper than cost to country — economists

“While we have some understanding for Treasury’s reluctance to provide out-of-budget requests for funding, the cost for the economy as a whole of not running the OCGTs is much more as it contributes to higher levels of load-shedding,” the Bureau of Economic Research (BER) stated.

“Just last week there were reports of food wastage at big retailers as generators failed and farmers in the Northern Cape are struggling to pump sufficient water to irrigate their fields during a crucial time of the year due to stage 6 load-shedding.”

The BER also highlighted that energy regulator Nersa rejected Eskom’s request for an additional R16.9 billion in funding in 2023/24 — and R17.7 billion for 2024/25 — to cover diesel costs for its OCGTs.

It only granted Eskom an R8.4 billion diesel budget for this financial year.

“As a result, Eskom is likely to ask for additional funding from National Treasury,” the BER stated.

“Although, this is in limbo somewhat as the looming transfer of Eskom’s debt to the general government will go some way to ease the financial pressure on the utility.”

MyBroadband asked Eskom if it had stopped running its OCGTs to conserve diesel, but the utility did not give a direct answer.

“While some diesel stock is available, this is being used sparingly to compensate for sudden and unexpected loss of generation capacity, [and] manage pumped storage dam levels in order to reduce the stages of load-shedding,” Eskom stated.

“The [OCGTs are run] to compensate for sudden and unexpected loss of generation capacity and, to a lesser extent, to contain the stage of load-shedding.”

In a statement issued Monday, Eskom revealed that it procured 50 million litres of diesel on 6 January 2023.

Eskom also said that altogether, its emergency generators contribute 5,700MW of capacity.

