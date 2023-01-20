Eskom gives weekend load-shedding update — here is the timetable

Eskom has announced that load-shedding will remain at stage 4 for the evening of Friday, 20 January 2023, after which it will be lowered to stage 3 at 05:00 on Saturday.

The power utility said it would also implement stage 4 from 16:00 on Saturday. It will then drop to stage 2 at 05:00 on Sunday.

Eskom says it will publish a full statement on Sunday.

A lower intensity of power cuts will be a welcome relief for some of South Africa’s municipal power utilities.

On Thursday, 19 January, City Power released a statement detailing the effects of higher load-shedding stages on its infrastructure.

The Johannesburg power utility has run out of minisubstations, leaving several areas without power until it receives more.

“Since the recent higher stages of load-shedding, City Power has been losing minisubstations faster than we can replenish them,” it said.

The power utility said the primary reason behind its lack of minisubstation stock was the high intensity of rotational power cuts over the last year.

“Over the last year, in which Eskom imposed at least 205 days of load-shedding, City Power replaced in excess of 390 minisubstations, at a cost of R200 million,” it said.

A load-shedding timetable for the weekend is provided in the table below.