Ramaphosa’s crisis meetings fail to find short-term Eskom solution

Despite holding crisis meetings throughout the past week, President Cyril Ramaphosa has failed to unearth any short-term plans to solve South Africa’s load-shedding situation.

Insiders told the Sunday Times that the briefings which took place did nothing more than provide an update on Ramaphosa’s existing, multi-year turnaround plan that was announced in July 2022.

“The plan will stay more or less the same,” a senior Eskom source reportedly said. “There are very few new elements. The outlook is not good.”

Spokesperson in the Presidency, Vincent Mangwenya, said that there had never been a suggestion by Ramaphosa or Eskom that South Africa would not face load-shedding in the short-to-medium term.

“The focus is on reducing the severity of load-shedding in the short term and then ending it with the addition of more megawatts,” said Mangwenya.

“The president’s decision to cancel his trip to Davos demonstrated his unambiguous commitment to the resolution of the energy crisis. In all crisis situations we have faced as a country, President Ramaphosa led from the front. He will continue to do so.”

“South Africans are justifiably angry and expect solutions now. However, the reality of the situation is that solutions to this very complex challenge are going​ to be delivered in phases over a period of time.”

South Africans turn to private solutions

With Eskom’s woes showing no sign of being solved any time soon, South Africans are exploring alternative electricity sources.

Hartmut Winkler, Professor of Physics at the University of Johannesburg, said there are three main on-site power options for private entities:

Diesel generators

Biogas

On-site solar installation

He noted that solar has become particularly popular for residential and business use.

“The initial impetus for the grand move to solar rooftop has been provided by large enterprises with the financial capacity to invest in what amounts to full-blown private solar farms,” said Winkler.

“These include mines, factories, shopping malls and agricultural estates. These enterprises expect to recover their investment costs in just a few years.”

Winkler said households are beginning to follow this trend. However, while installing enough solar to operate entirely off the grid is possible, “this is still far from a financially optimal solution.”

Karpowership back in court

At a time when South Africa is facing its worst-ever power cuts, Karpowership — the Turkish company that wants to supply 1,220MW of power to the country — will receive confirmation on whether it can proceed with its project from The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment by 7 March.

Karpowership’s previous appeal was rejected, but the company has since conducted new public consultations.

“South Africa is in the midst of an acute energy crisis,” Karpowership said on Friday in response to questions.

“The company is ready to help ease the heavy burden of South Africa’s energy crisis.”