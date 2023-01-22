Eskom’s planned load-shedding schedule for the week — Up to stage 4

Eskom has unveiled its load-shedding schedule for the week ahead.
On a media call today, the state-owned power utility announced it would implement stage 3 load-shedding at 16:00 on Sunday.
Stage 3 will run until 05:00 on Monday morning.
The schedule for the week ahead may be summarised as follows.
|Load-shedding schedule for 23–27 January 2023
|Date
|Day
|Day-time (05:00–16:00)
|Evening (16:00–05:00)
|23 January 2023
|Sunday
|Stage 2
|Stage 3
|23 January 2023
|Monday
|Stage 2
|Stage 4
|24 January 2023
|Tuesday
|Stage 1
|Stage 3
|25 January 2023
|Wednesday
|Stage 1
|Stage 3
|26 January 2023
|Thursday
|Stage 1
|Stage 3
|27 January 2023
|Friday
|Stage 1
|Stage 3
“Eskom is experiencing very high levels of plant unreliability and forced outages currently,” said Thomas Conradie, Eskom’s power station general manager.
“A number of large generating units are off for an extended period contributing to the higher plant unavailability and loss of generating capacity.”
Total unplanned outages currently sit at 14,372MW, significantly higher than Eskom’s planning basis of 13,000MW.
Conradie noted that although there is a plan to reduce the stages of load-shedding later this week, it depends on units returning to service and Eskom not incurring further losses.
